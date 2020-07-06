When Muriel Bowser took office Jan. 2, 2015, as mayor of the District of Columbia, nobody had yet heard of Black Lives Matter, Covid-19, DOGE or AI. Donald Trump’s entry into the race for president was still half a year away, and for most people, ICE still meant water that had frozen.
With the Winter Games wrapping up in Milan and some 5 billion viewers watching the Olympics this month, diplomats and corporate leaders alike still have time to plan their next major engagement on the global sports stage: the 2026 World Cup in North America. These moments of global connection through sports provide rare opportunities for countries and companies to build their brands, reach new audiences, and forge new relationships in an increasingly dynamic era of geopolitics.
The longer President Donald Trump remains in office, the harder it is, it seems, for diplomats to remain diplomatic. Ambassadors who normally keep their opinions to themselves are becoming increasingly vocal—and more than ever are paying for that honesty with their jobs.
For 25 years, The Washington
With the Winter Games wrapping up in Milan and some 5 billion viewers watching the Olympics this month, diplomats and corporate leaders alike still have time to plan their next major engagement on the global sports stage: the 2026 World Cup in North America. These moments of global connection through sports provide rare opportunities for countries and companies to build their brands, reach new audiences, and forge new relationships in an increasingly dynamic era of geopolitics.
Seventy foreign embassies and cultural organizations in DC participated in the 12th edition of Winternational, hosted by the World Trade Center Washington to showcase cultural traditions and tourism from around the globe.
The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) used its 2025 gala—which began as an awards ceremony— as a compelling call to action for strengthening diplomatic efforts in support of human rights worldwide.
Last month, the Embassy of Timor-Leste celebrated the nation’s accession to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). After years of negotiations towards securing its official recognition as the 11th member of the regional bloc, the country’s government announced its pledge towards “peace, prosperity and unity in Southeast Asia” on Oct. 26.
When Muriel Bowser took office Jan. 2, 2015, as mayor of the District of Columbia, nobody had yet heard of Black Lives Matter, Covid-19, DOGE or AI. Donald Trump’s entry into the race for president was still half a year away, and for most people, ICE still meant water that had frozen.
The longer President Donald Trump remains in office, the harder it is, it seems, for diplomats to remain diplomatic. Ambassadors who normally keep their opinions to themselves are becoming increasingly vocal—and more than ever are paying for that honesty with their jobs.
The Philippines, an archipelago of 7,600 islands in Southeast Asia, is the world’s fourth-most vulnerable country when it comes to natural disasters. And a new report by UNICEF Philippines warns that 40-80% of the nation’s water supply could be depleted by 2040 due to typhoons, floods and landslides.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Antony Anderson had been on the job for exactly five months as Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States when his country suffered its worst natural disaster in history. On Oct. 28, Hurricane Melissa—a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph— came ashore at New Hope, about 90 miles west of Kingston, the capital.
Vladislav Kulminski, Moldova’s new ambassador to the United States, said the country’s recent election was a milestone in Moldovan history—probably just as significant as Moldovan independence itself on Aug. 27, 1991.
For the 57th year, leaders from Embassy Row, Capitol Hill, media, business and other spheres of D.C. gathered at the historic Meridian House on Oct. 24 for the Meridian Ball, which provides an annual respite from the politics that often divide Washington.
Vladyslav, a combat lifesaver in the Ukrainian Army whose call sign is “Savage,” was completely drained after two years of constant bloodshed.
The must-visit new National Museum of Women in the Arts exhibition. “Women Artists from Antwerp to Amsterdam, 1600-1750” reinvigorates our understanding of a well-known era, adding new names, artistic practices and stories to the conversation and ultimately upending the art history canon.
On Oct. 20, Stefanishyna recounted the horrors of her country’s ongoing conflict with Russia during our latest Ambassador Insider Series.
On Oct. 3, the Bulgarian Embassy hosted a dynamic showcase of youth talent by the Washington International Young Artists Music Series (WIYAMS). Partnering with the Bulgarian Music Society, ten musicians performed a variety of classical pieces on piano, violin, vocals and more.
Sunita Williams and three other NASA crew members of Expedition 72—known for their impromptu nine-month mission aboard the International Space Station—received a warm welcome Sept. 17 by the Embassy of Slovenia and the Space Foundation in Washington DC.
Mauritania, one of the least-known of the 22 members of the Arab League, got some long-awaited recognition this week when the National US-Arab Chamber of Commerce (NUSACC) named Mauritania’s top envoy to the United States, Cissé Mint Cheikh Ould Boide, as its 2025 Ambassador of the Year.
Born in Syria and raised in Saudi Arabia, local musician Muath Edriss takes his oud seriously. Edriss is a singer, composer and performer. His professional career, in fact his whole life, revolves around the oud—an ancient instrument beloved throughout the Middle East.
British ambassador Peter Mendelson is fired the same week as 10 new ambassadors present their credentials in a White House ceremony.
Ambassador Serge Mombouli, the longest-serving African envoy to the United States, representing the Republic of Congo, died in Washington on Sept. 5.
On Sept. 9, Ethiopia will officially inaugurate its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). More than just a magnificent feat of engineering. concrete, turbines and flowing water, GERD represents a national ethos, as well as a vision of dignity, self-reliance and equitable utilization of a shared resource.