Cover Story
Military Junta in Thailand Promises
Elections While Consolidating Power
Ever since Thailand's last military coup in 2014, the ruling junta has promised elections, only to repeatedly postpone them. But Thai Ambassador Virachai Plasai urges patience for his Southeast Asian nation as it looks for the "sweet spot" in adapting democracy to Thai culture.
Last Soldier Standing
Defense Secretary Mattis Survives
Amid the daily drama of D.C.'s own version of "The Apprentice," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has quietly stood behind President Trump while trying to leave his mark on national security policies.
Trump's Purges with Mixed Record
Power of Energy
Russians to Increase Gas Flow
To Europe Via Nord Stream 2
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline could double the amount of gas that Russia supplies Germany, helping the continent meet its growing energy needs but potentially holding it hostage to the Kremlin.
The War Over Water
A Parched Planet Could Ignite
More Conflict in Hotspots
Experts warn that water scarcity, exacerbated by reduced rainfall due to climate change, could spark more instability and violence in some of the world's most conflict-prone regions.
Accelerating Social Change
At D.C. Business Incubator, Saudi
Women Startups Shatter Stereotypes
A group of 16 young women entrepreneurs from Saudi Arabia came to the Halcyon Incubator in Washington D.C. recently to get their ventures off the ground while simutaneously breaking down stereotypes.
Nordic Vantage Point
Op-Ed: A Low-Carbon Economic
Transition Is Both Possible, Profitable
Technological innovation and investment in low-emission solutions are already creating new opportunities for economic growth, new jobs, increased profit and a better future for our planet. Those who do not jump on the bandwagon risk losing out.
Medical
Moderate Drinking in Middle Age
May Help to Protect Against Dementia
Middle-age people who drink moderately may have a relatively lower risk of developing dementia later in life, researchers report. The study found that both heavier drinkers and abstainers had a higher dementia risk than moderate drinkers.
Last Edited on September 1, 2018