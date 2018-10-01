Cover Story Jamaica Hosts Initiative to Make

Caribbean First Climate-Smart Zone With record-shattering heatwaves and hurricanes, extreme weather patterns threaten the Caribbean’s very survival. So island leaders, joined by partners such as Virgin's Richard Branson, launched a major initiative to make the Caribbean the world's first "climate-smart" zone, a sign that the region has entered "fighting-back mode," says Jamaican Ambassador Audrey Marks. Read More

Unheeded Warnings Ex-U.S. Envoy to Kenya Laments

Failure to Stop Embassy Bombings Prudence Bushnell understands the curse of Cassandra. The former U.S. ambassador reflects on how her dire warnings about the Rwandan genocide and American vulnerability in Kenya went unheeded in her new book, "Terrorism, Betrayal and Resilience: My Story of the 1998 U.S. Embassy Bombings." Read More

Power of Energy After Years of War, Reconstruction

Faces Rocky Road in Ravaged Syria After seven years of bombing, shelling, gunfire and killing, Syria is a shell of its former self. Which is why reconstruction has become the latest battleground as the war's power players jostle for position in what may be the final act of this long-running tragedy. Read More

Pakistan's New Puppet? Army Casts Shadow Over Pakistan's

New Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan's new prime minister, Imran Khan, gave an inaugural speech in which he had plenty to say about corruption but almost nothing about foreign policy. Why? The army controls that. Read More

Securing the Vote States Race to Prevent Hacking

Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections The 2018 midterm elections are only weeks away but experts remain split — or at least cautiously optimistic — over the question of whether states are fully prepared to keep their election systems secure. Read More

Meridian's New Mission Stuart Holliday Discusses Meridian

Center's Focus on Global Leadership As the Meridian International Center prepares for its 50th anniversary ball, Ambassador Stuart Holliday reflects on leadership in the 21st century — and in an era of bitter partisan divisions. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: World Must Strengthen, Not

Abandon, Multilateral Trading System The multilateral trading system is a result of countless small steps and careful compromise. Safeguarding and strengthening that system, which has ushered in economic growth and other benefits throughout the world, should therefore be our top priority. Read More