Cover Story
Jamaica Hosts Initiative to Make
Caribbean First Climate-Smart Zone
With record-shattering heatwaves and hurricanes, extreme weather patterns threaten the Caribbean’s very survival. So island leaders, joined by partners such as Virgin's Richard Branson, launched a major initiative to make the Caribbean the world's first "climate-smart" zone, a sign that the region has entered "fighting-back mode," says Jamaican Ambassador Audrey Marks. Read More
Unheeded Warnings
Ex-U.S. Envoy to Kenya Laments
Prudence Bushnell understands the curse of Cassandra. The former U.S. ambassador reflects on how her dire warnings about the Rwandan genocide and American vulnerability in Kenya went unheeded in her new book, "Terrorism, Betrayal and Resilience: My Story of the 1998 U.S. Embassy Bombings." Read More
Failure to Stop Embassy Bombings
Power of Energy
After Years of War, Reconstruction
Faces Rocky Road in Ravaged Syria
After seven years of bombing, shelling, gunfire and killing, Syria is a shell of its former self. Which is why reconstruction has become the latest battleground as the war's power players jostle for position in what may be the final act of this long-running tragedy. Read More
Pakistan's New Puppet?
Army Casts Shadow Over Pakistan's
New Prime Minister Imran Khan
Pakistan's new prime minister, Imran Khan, gave an inaugural speech in which he had plenty to say about corruption but almost nothing about foreign policy. Why? The army controls that. Read More
Securing the Vote
States Race to Prevent Hacking
Ahead of U.S. Midterm Elections
The 2018 midterm elections are only weeks away but experts remain split — or at least cautiously optimistic — over the question of whether states are fully prepared to keep their election systems secure. Read More
Meridian's New Mission
Stuart Holliday Discusses Meridian
Center's Focus on Global Leadership
As the Meridian International Center prepares for its 50th anniversary ball, Ambassador Stuart Holliday reflects on leadership in the 21st century — and in an era of bitter partisan divisions. Read More
Nordic Vantage Point
Op-Ed: World Must Strengthen, Not
Abandon, Multilateral Trading System
The multilateral trading system is a result of countless small steps and careful compromise. Safeguarding and strengthening that system, which has ushered in economic growth and other benefits throughout the world, should therefore be our top priority. Read More
Medical
Cutting Out Too Many Carbs
May Increase Odds of Early Death
Using data on nearly 25,000 Americans, researchers found that the one-quarter who ate the fewest carbohydrates each day also had a higher risk of dying over the next six years. Specifically, they had higher death rates from heart disease, stroke and cancer. Read More
Last Edited on October 1, 2018