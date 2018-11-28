Cover Story Czech Ambassador Charts Country's

Future in an Uncertain Europe Hynek Kmoníček, an ex-musician who collects hot sauces and has killed a crocodile, isn't your typical ambassador. But neither is his Czech homeland, as the prosperous former Soviet satellite seems to be turning its back on the European Union in favor of Russia. But Kmoníček insists that a strong Europe is no threat to Western democracy. Read More

People of World Influence Veteran Ambassador Warns Against

U.S. Retreat in Afghanistan, Iraq As a career diplomat who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and as a former Army infantry officer who fought in Vietnam, Ambassador Ronald Neumann has seen firsthand how American defense and diplomacy can succeed and fail. He's also seen U.S. administrations often fail to finish what they started. Read More

SPECIAL REPORT EXCLUSIVE: Envoys to Myanmar Take

Nuanced View of Rohingya Crisis In an exclusive report, ambassadors from the U.S., European Union and Japan reflect on the difficulties of responding to the atrocities committed against Myanmar's Rohingya minority without derailing the country's fragile democratic transition. Read More

Oman in the Middle Peacemaker Sultan Qaboos Faces

Growing Pressure to Pick Sides Oman has long played a quiet but influential role in the region as an honest broker, walking a fine line between competing interests. But as the U.S. and Saudi Arabia increasingly put the squeeze on Iran, Oman is finding it harder to maintain this precarious balancing act. Read More

Hungary's Economic Argument Spokesman Defends Hungary Against

Criticism, Touting Economic Successes As Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán comes under now-routine fire among critics in the West for his embrace of "illiberal democracy," his government spokesman has embarked on a charm offensive to counter the criticism and paint a very different picture of his boss. Read More

The Immigrant Dream Pakistani Immigrants Advance to

Become Washington Powerbrokers The story of Ray and Shaista Mahmood is a familiar one: newly arrived immigrants looking for opportunity; scrambling like so many before them to get a foothold; eager to realize the American dream. And realize that dream they did. Read More

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: Nobel Peace Prize Presented

To Two Women's Rights Advocates The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented this month in Oslo to Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. Both have taken great risk to give a strong voice and a helping hand to the victims of unimaginable horrors. Read More