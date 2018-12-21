|
Cover Story
Despite Growing Economy, Peru
Peru is famous for its ancient history and modern-day economic transformation. But the country has become infamous for something else entirely: corruption. Ambassador Carlos Pareja admits that the wave of corruption scandals has shaken his country to the core, but insists Peru is finally turning the corner.
Remains Mired in Corruption
People of World Influence
U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon
Retires After 35-Year Career
Venerated U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon retired in February 2018 after an almost 35-year career — a huge blow to a demoralized State Department. But the career ambassador who served under six presidents is confident U.S. diplomacy can thrive if we nurture the next generation of diplomats.
Fresh Faces on Capitol Hill
New Committee Chairs in the House
Set to Shake Up U.S. Foreign Policy
One major consequence of the 2018 midterms that saw Democrats take over the House will be the newfound power Congress has to dictate, to an extent, U.S. foreign policy — and provide a check on President Trump's agenda.
Moscow's Meddling
Russia's Election Interference Playbook
May Be Playing Out in the Balkans
Russia's successful blueprint for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election has been duplicated throughout Europe, most recently in the Balkans, an ethnic tinderbox where experts fear the tug of war between Moscow and the West could explode into a very real conflict.
U.S. MIA on World Stage?
White House Struggles to Fill
Key Ambassadorships Abroad
The diplomatic rupture with Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shed light on a more basic problem plaguing President Trump's foreign policy strategy: the dearth of U.S. ambassadors in key posts across the globe.
Christian Contradiction?
White Evangelicals Strongly Support
Trump's Cuts to Refugee Admissions
The United States admits more Christian refugees than Muslim ones every year, yet most white evangelical Christians are opposed to letting them into the country. The Trump administration has made the plight of persecuted Christians overseas a key plank of its religious freedom agenda.
Book Review
U.S. Historians Frame Challenges
Posed by Trump into Broader Context
While it is too early for fair-minded historians to fully assess Trump's presidency, several of the nation's most celebrated historians are delving into America's past to place the challenges posed by Trump into historical context. We review three books that are clear responses to the rise of Trump.
Nordic Vantage Point
Op-Ed: Women's Health, Education
Are Key to Global Development
Any country should see its spending on health and education, particularly for women and children, as an investment, not a burden. This is particularly true for the poorest countries in the world. Such investments are the basis for growth and economic stability, ultimately contributing to global security.
Medical
Newer Tallies Put Autism Cases Among
American Children at One in 40
A federal study reported that one in 40 children have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a second study arriving at the same conclusion. Previously, it was estimated that one in 59 children have autism.
