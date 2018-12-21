Cover Story Despite Growing Economy, Peru

Cover Story Despite Growing Economy, Peru

Remains Mired in Corruption Peru is famous for its ancient history and modern-day economic transformation. But the country has become infamous for something else entirely: corruption. Ambassador Carlos Pareja admits that the wave of corruption scandals has shaken his country to the core, but insists Peru is finally turning the corner.

People of World Influence U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon

People of World Influence U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon

Retires After 35-Year Career Venerated U.S. Ambassador Thomas Shannon retired in February 2018 after an almost 35-year career — a huge blow to a demoralized State Department. But the career ambassador who served under six presidents is confident U.S. diplomacy can thrive if we nurture the next generation of diplomats.

Fresh Faces on Capitol Hill New Committee Chairs in the House

Fresh Faces on Capitol Hill New Committee Chairs in the House

Set to Shake Up U.S. Foreign Policy One major consequence of the 2018 midterms that saw Democrats take over the House will be the newfound power Congress has to dictate, to an extent, U.S. foreign policy — and provide a check on President Trump's agenda.

Moscow's Meddling Russia's Election Interference Playbook

Moscow's Meddling Russia's Election Interference Playbook

May Be Playing Out in the Balkans Russia's successful blueprint for interfering in the 2016 U.S. election has been duplicated throughout Europe, most recently in the Balkans, an ethnic tinderbox where experts fear the tug of war between Moscow and the West could explode into a very real conflict.

U.S. MIA on World Stage? White House Struggles to Fill

U.S. MIA on World Stage? White House Struggles to Fill

Key Ambassadorships Abroad The diplomatic rupture with Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi shed light on a more basic problem plaguing President Trump's foreign policy strategy: the dearth of U.S. ambassadors in key posts across the globe.

Christian Contradiction? White Evangelicals Strongly Support

Christian Contradiction? White Evangelicals Strongly Support

Trump's Cuts to Refugee Admissions The United States admits more Christian refugees than Muslim ones every year, yet most white evangelical Christians are opposed to letting them into the country. The Trump administration has made the plight of persecuted Christians overseas a key plank of its religious freedom agenda.

Book Review U.S. Historians Frame Challenges

Book Review U.S. Historians Frame Challenges

Posed by Trump into Broader Context While it is too early for fair-minded historians to fully assess Trump's presidency, several of the nation's most celebrated historians are delving into America's past to place the challenges posed by Trump into historical context. We review three books that are clear responses to the rise of Trump.

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: Women's Health, Education

Nordic Vantage Point Op-Ed: Women's Health, Education

Are Key to Global Development Any country should see its spending on health and education, particularly for women and children, as an investment, not a burden. This is particularly true for the poorest countries in the world. Such investments are the basis for growth and economic stability, ultimately contributing to global security.