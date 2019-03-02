EXCLUSIVE: Cover Story Battle for Venezuela:

Who's in Charge? From a temporary office in D.C., Carlos Alfredo Vecchio, the U.S.-recognized envoy for Venezuela, is fighting to dismantle the dictatorship that has plunged what was once Latin America's wealthiest nation into abject misery — and help his friend and colleague, 35-year-old Interim President Juan Guaidó, bring democracy back to Venezuela. Read More

People of World Influence Asia Expert Says North Korea's Kim

Outfoxing Trump With Long Game President Trump's follow-up meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is a chance for him to choose substance over style. Noted Asia expert Van Jackson, however, believes the former reality TV star will once again choose the latter over the former, allowing the North to continue building up its nuclear weapons program. Read More

Brexit's Dividing Line Irish Backstop Threatens U.K.'s

Divorce From EU, Peace in Ireland Twenty years of peace followed three decades of violence known as "The Troubles" in Ireland and Northern Ireland, thanks to an internationally acclaimed peace accord. But now, the fear is that the shootings and bombings may return, and the reason why can be summed up in just one word: Brexit. Read More

So Much for the Swamp Despite Vows to Clean Up Politics,

Corruption Rises in Trump's America President Donald Trump may have promised to drain the swamp, but a recent survey on the top 20 "cleanest," or least-corrupt, countries in the world shows that the U.S. may be getting dirtier under his watch. Read More

Beneficial Exchange Royce Promotes Power of Educational

Exchange to Further U.S. Interests Marie Royce, wife of recently retired Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), has carved out her own long career in business, academia and now government as assistant secretary of state for educational and cultural affairs. Read More

War Wounds Kosovo's U.N. Envoy Fights for

Recognition Amid Feud with Serbia PRISTINA, Kosovo — Teuta Sahatqija, Kosovo's envoy to the U.N., lives every day with bitter memories of the war that ripped her country apart 20 years ago. These days, politics and the ghosts of the past pretty much define her life. Read More