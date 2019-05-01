|
Cover Story
Massacre of Muslim Worshippers
The shooting rampage by an avowed white supremacist that killed 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand stunned the otherwise tranquil island nation but prompted a decisive and defiant response — and a pledge that the tragedy will not change the values that New Zealanders pride themselves on, according to the country's ambassador, Rosemary Banks.
Prompts Strong, Swift Response
People of World Influence
Arms Control Expert Warns of Potential
New Arms Race Between U.S., Russia
Thomas Countryman of the Arms Control Association warns that one of the landmark treaties constraining Russian and American nuclear ambitions is unraveling, signaling a possible return to the Cold War-era arms buildup that had the world on edge.
Sins of the Father
Families and Children of Islamic
State Fighters Face Dire Future
Caught between strategic power plays, politics and security fears, the children of Islamic State fighters were born into brutality and now face a bleak, uncertain future.
NATO's Cheerleaders
Security Bloc's First Post-Soviet
Members Laser-Focused on Russia
As the Czech, Hungarian and Polish foreign ministers were marking the 20th anniversary of their membership into NATO as well as the security alliance's 70th anniversary, they also backed Trump's calls for increased defense spending - albeit with caution.
Northern Triangle Tangle
In Wake of Migration Surge, Trump
Takes Aim at Northern Triangle
President Trump's decision to eliminate assistance to the Northern Triangle is still reverberating across Washington — and in Central America, where, instead of curbing migration, cuts in aid could have the opposite effect by driving more desperate migrants to the U.S. border.
Islam's Soft Power
Report Analyzes the Intersection
Of Religion, Statecraft in Middle East
Religion and politics have a long, complicated history around the world, but in the Middle East, religion continues to play a crucial — and at times corrosive role — in the region's dynamics.
Medical
New 'Cancer Vaccine' Could
Destroy Tumors from Within
A new method of brewing a cancer vaccine inside a patient's tumor could harness the power of the immune system to destroy the disease, researchers reported.
