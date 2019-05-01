Cover Story Massacre of Muslim Worshippers

Prompts Strong, Swift Response The shooting rampage by an avowed white supremacist that killed 50 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand stunned the otherwise tranquil island nation but prompted a decisive and defiant response — and a pledge that the tragedy will not change the values that New Zealanders pride themselves on, according to the country's ambassador, Rosemary Banks. Read More

People of World Influence Arms Control Expert Warns of Potential

New Arms Race Between U.S., Russia Thomas Countryman of the Arms Control Association warns that one of the landmark treaties constraining Russian and American nuclear ambitions is unraveling, signaling a possible return to the Cold War-era arms buildup that had the world on edge. Read More

Sins of the Father Families and Children of Islamic

State Fighters Face Dire Future Caught between strategic power plays, politics and security fears, the children of Islamic State fighters were born into brutality and now face a bleak, uncertain future. Read More

NATO's Cheerleaders Security Bloc's First Post-Soviet

Members Laser-Focused on Russia As the Czech, Hungarian and Polish foreign ministers were marking the 20th anniversary of their membership into NATO as well as the security alliance's 70th anniversary, they also backed Trump's calls for increased defense spending - albeit with caution. Read More

Northern Triangle Tangle In Wake of Migration Surge, Trump

Takes Aim at Northern Triangle President Trump's decision to eliminate assistance to the Northern Triangle is still reverberating across Washington — and in Central America, where, instead of curbing migration, cuts in aid could have the opposite effect by driving more desperate migrants to the U.S. border. Read More

Islam's Soft Power Report Analyzes the Intersection

Of Religion, Statecraft in Middle East Religion and politics have a long, complicated history around the world, but in the Middle East, religion continues to play a crucial — and at times corrosive role — in the region's dynamics. Read More