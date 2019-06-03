Cover Story European Union's New Envoy Says

Bloc Will Weather Transatlantic Storm In an exclusive interview, Stavros Lambrinidis, the European Union's new ambassador, talks about everything from trade, China, Iran and NATO to human rights, climate change and populism. While he admits that the EU and U.S. don't see eye to eye on many of these issues, he insists that transatlantic relations have finally turned the corner.

People of World Influence Trump's Fight with China Overshadows

Other Consequential Trade Agreements China has become the frontline in President Trump's trade wars, but former U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman talks about two other consequential trade agreements, the Trans-Pacific Partnership that he helped craft and NAFTA's replacement, neither of which are done deals.

Extremist Infiltration With Its Territory Gone, Islamic State

Makes Inroads in South, Southeast Asia The Sri Lanka Easter attacks demonstrated again that violent Islamic extremism is a growing threat in South and Southeast Asia, as the Islamic State shifts its strategy to focus on rebuilding and recruiting in new regions.

Palestinian Squeeze U.S. Cuts to UNRWA Compound

Dire Situation in Mideast Tinderbox In a controversial move last August, President Trump announced that he was ending U.S. funding for UNRWA — a cut of some $360 million a year, or 25 percent to 30 percent of the agency's total budget.

Rich Breeding Ground Affluent Terrorists Challenge Narrative

That Poverty Drives Extremism The Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka that killed more than 250 people sent shockwaves around the world. But the bombers weren't impoverished, uneducated or clearly disenfranchised in any particular way. Rather, they were affluent, well-educated and, in some cases, even extremely wealthy.

Book Review Burns: U.S. Diplomacy Is Sometimes

Thankless but Always Critical Job "The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal" is thoughtful, balanced and witty as well as strikingly free from self-aggrandizement or score-settling. It is honest, informative and deeply interesting. It is also timely.

In Memoriam Remembering Richard Lugar and

The Lost Art of Statesmanship On April 28, Richard G. Lugar, a six-term Republican senator from Indiana, passed away at the age of 87. Washington Diplomat contributor John T. Shaw, who wrote "Richard G. Lugar, Statesman of the Senate: Crafting Foreign Policy from Capitol Hill," offers his reflections on Lugar's legacy.