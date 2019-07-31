Cover Story Uzbekistan's Young Envoy: Country

Is Undoing 25 Years of Repression Javlon Vakhabov, Tashkent's young new envoy in Washington, hopes to be the fresh face of a new Uzbekistan, as the former Soviet republic works to undo 25 years of repressive rule under the Karimov dictatorship and emerge from international isolation. Read More

Brotherhood Under Siege With Its Leader Dead, Muslim

Brotherhood May Be on Its Last Legs With the Trump administration considering designating it a terrorist organization, its leader dead and its members facing a wave of repression across the Arab world, Muslim Brotherhood — the world's oldest Islamist organization — may be on its last legs? Read More

Real Trade Victors As U.S., China Duke It Out in Tariff

War, Other Nations Emerge Winners Several countries are reaping the rewards of the U.S.-China trade war, but the United States and China aren't among them, as manufacturers shift production to Vietnam, Cambodia and elsewhere to avoid the tariff fallout. Read More

Operation Jihadi Bride Former British Soldier's Mission

Is to Save Women from Islamic State For 18 months, a former British soldier made repeated incursions into the most dangerous parts of Islamic State territory. His mission? To save the young women who wanted to escape the caliphate and return to the West. He talks about how and why he did it. Read More