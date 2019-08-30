Cover Story India Turmoil, Afghan Talks May Be

Diplomatic Opportunities for Islamabad It's been a busy few months for Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan since he arrived in January. As Pakistan joins the U.S.-led peace talks on Afghanistan, it's also dealing with the fallout of India's decision to scrap Kashmir's autonomy, which may present Khan's government with a diplomatic opening to debunk President Trump's one-time assertion that Islamabad is full of "nothing but lies & deceit."

People of World Influence Ex-Envoy to Spain Reflects on

Importance of U.S. Embassies Alan Solomont, the former U.S. envoy to Spain, talks about pulling Spain back from economic calamity, the pros and cons of political ambassadors, the underappreciated value of U.S. embassies and the desperate need for civics in today's toxic political climate.

Arabia's 'Near Abroad' Gulf Rivalries Play Out in Horn

of Africa, with Deadly Consequences Situated on one of the world's most vital shipping lanes, the Horn of Africa is fast becoming one of the world's most contested regions, as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and other actors vie for power and profit.

Cascading Competition Mekong River in Southeast Asia,

Becomes Geopolitical Battleground The Mekong River, Southeast Asia's economic and trade lifeline, has become the latest strategic battleground in the tug of war for influence between China and the United States.

Institutional Limits Possible Links Discovered Between

Broken Heart Syndrome and Cancer Nestor Mendez, assistant secretary-general of the Organization of American States, admits that the OAS has little power to influence events in Venezuela, but he insists that the bloc's moral authority is making a difference.

Global Vantage Point Op-ed: U.N. Peacekeeping Missions

Are Little More than Band-Aids Peacekeepers have been given mandates that are impossible to accomplish because it has become a way for rich countries to send the soldiers of poor countries off to deal with wars the rich countries do not care about.