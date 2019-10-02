Cover Story Dominican Republic Engulfed by

Media Frenzy After U.S. Deaths It wasn't the 185 mile-an-hour winds of Hurricane Dorian that recently pummeled the Dominican Republic. But a barrage of grim headlines following a spate of American deaths that tarnished the country's all-important tourism industry and caught many Dominicans off guard, including the country's ambassador to the U.S., José Tomás Pérez. Read More

Special Report Palestinian Cause Falls Victim to

Israeli-Gulf Alliance Against Iran Shared enmity of Iran has created an unlikely coalition between Israel and the Gulf monarchies of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but this proxy war has come at the expense of the Palestinians, whose cause is no longer seen as a priority among many Arab governments. Read More

Scary Reality Post-Brexit Britain Is Unlikely to

'Take Back' Much Control from EU For all the Brexit drama, even if the Brits crash out of the European Union on Halloween, the morning of Nov. 1 will still see Europe as the U.K.'s largest trading partner, meaning it will still have to comply with EU rules and regulations, although post-Brexit, the U.K. will have no input as to how those rules are made. Read More

China Celebrates Under Fire by West, China Touts

70 Years of Unriveled Progress Seventy years ago, on Oct. 1, 1949, communist revolutionary Mao Zedong declared the birth of what would become the world's most populous communist nation and its longest-lasting. But much has changed in China over those seven decades of dramatic transformation. Read More

USMCA Haggle Trump Works With Democrats to Try

To Get Updated NAFTA Passed The Trump administration has given in to House Democrats' demands — some of them at least — in the hope of making the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, palatable to them. Whether the changes the administration proposed will be enough to satisfy Democrats remains to be seen. Read More

Global Vantage Point Op-ed: Will Tillerson Go Down as

One of Worst Secretaries of State? When future historians consider the Trump era, there is one debate they are sure to have. The argument will be whether Rex Tillerson was just among the worst secretaries of state or wins the gold medal for ineptitude. Read More