Cover Story Afghanistan's First Female Envoy

To U.S. Insists Peace Still Possible Roya Rahmani, Kabul's first female ambassador to the U.S., can barely recall a single day of peace growing up in Afghanistan. While the U.S. has been fighting there for 18 years, "the reality is that for us, this war has lasted over 40 years," says Rahmani, who was born just before the Soviet invasion. But she insists that despite the long nightmare, "for the first time, we have the vision, the will and the human capital" to achieve peace. Read More

People of World Influence Former U.S. Ambassador Speaks on

Foreign Policy in Age of Impeachment For Donald Trump, the State Department has largely been an afterthought — until now. U.S. diplomats have taken center stage — and come under fire — during the president's impeachment hearings, prompting former ambassadors such as Reuben Brigety to come to their defense. Read More

Anger Boils Over Inequality, Corruption, Fuel Unrest

Throughout Latin America From Santiago to Quito to La Paz, massive and often violent protests sparked by contentious elections, constitutional crises and worsening inequality have thrown a good portion of Latin America — including several normally stable countries — into disarray. Read More

Elusive Justice People Fight to Hold Perpetrators

Of War Crimes in Syria to Account For the victims of human rights abuses in Syria, hopes are slim that they will ever see justice, but experts say that without addressing past horrors, there can be no future for the war-ravaged nation. Read More

Belarus's Balancing Act 'Europe's Last Dictator' Walks Fine

Line Between Russia and the West While Ukraine is in the spotlight because of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, a recent report suggests Ukraine's neighbor Belarus should be receiving more attention from the U.S. and its allies. Read More