Cover Story
Afghanistan's First Female Envoy
Roya Rahmani, Kabul's first female ambassador to the U.S., can barely recall a single day of peace growing up in Afghanistan. While the U.S. has been fighting there for 18 years, "the reality is that for us, this war has lasted over 40 years," says Rahmani, who was born just before the Soviet invasion. But she insists that despite the long nightmare, "for the first time, we have the vision, the will and the human capital" to achieve peace. Read More
To U.S. Insists Peace Still Possible
People of World Influence
Former U.S. Ambassador Speaks on
Foreign Policy in Age of Impeachment
For Donald Trump, the State Department has largely been an afterthought — until now. U.S. diplomats have taken center stage — and come under fire — during the president's impeachment hearings, prompting former ambassadors such as Reuben Brigety to come to their defense. Read More
Anger Boils Over
Inequality, Corruption, Fuel Unrest
Throughout Latin America
From Santiago to Quito to La Paz, massive and often violent protests sparked by contentious elections, constitutional crises and worsening inequality have thrown a good portion of Latin America — including several normally stable countries — into disarray. Read More
Elusive Justice
People Fight to Hold Perpetrators
Of War Crimes in Syria to Account
For the victims of human rights abuses in Syria, hopes are slim that they will ever see justice, but experts say that without addressing past horrors, there can be no future for the war-ravaged nation. Read More
Belarus's Balancing Act
'Europe's Last Dictator' Walks Fine
Line Between Russia and the West
While Ukraine is in the spotlight because of the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, a recent report suggests Ukraine's neighbor Belarus should be receiving more attention from the U.S. and its allies. Read More
The U.S.-China Standoff
As Trade War Drags on, Beijing and
Washington Cement Competitor Status
As 2019 comes to a close, the trade war between the U.S. and China is far from over. If anything, China expert Elizabeth Economy says it could augur a new era of relations between the world's two largest economies — one that for this administration, rightly emphasizes competition over cooperation. Read More
Last Edited on December 4, 2019