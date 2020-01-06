Cover Story Bhutan Raises Its U.S. Profile,

Even Without an Embassy in D.C. Bhutan is one of only a handful of countries without an embassy in Washington, D.C., or even diplomatic relations with the U.S. But what the Maryland-size Buddhist nation does have is an ambitious nonprofit that seeks to strengthen bilateral ties and teach Americans about this isolated yet intriguing Himalayan mountain kingdom. Read More

What Voters Think Foreign Policy Polls Show Americans

Want Restraint, Not Retreat If there's one word that will never be used to describe the Trump presidency, it's "predictable." Yet on foreign policy, Trump has been relatively consistent, embracing a transactional, "America First" approach. And while the prevailing narrative is that most Americans support this global retrenchment, the picture is more nuanced, according to several new polls. Read More

Rakhine Convulses, Again Arakan Insurgency Against

Myanmar Forces Intensifies As the world's attention turns once again to the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state, another conflict is brewing in the troubled state — this one between government forces and Buddhist guerillas known as the Arakan Army. Read More

Selling Dependability Envoy Stresses Reliability

Of U.S. Weapons Sales R. Clarke Cooper, who oversees security assistance as head of political-military affairs at the State Department, acknowledges that doubts have emerged about American reliability he insists that the U.S. remains an indispensable and dependable security partner. Read More