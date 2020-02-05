Cover Story Albania Progresses Since Communism,

But Now Journeys Past the Earthquake In 1979, the last time a major earthquake struck Albania, it was ruled by a paranoid Marxist dictatorship that considered the U.S. its greatest enemy. Today, after a recent temblor killed over 50 people, Albanian Ambassador Floreta Faber says her country will "do whatever it takes" to overcome a legacy of communism and corruption so it can not only rebuild stronger, but also continue to grow closer to the U.S. and EU.

China Rebuke Taiwan Sends Clear Message to China:

Don't Interfere with Our Sovereignty On Jan. 11, voters in Taiwan overwhelmingly re-elected its independence-leaning president in what was seen as a rebuke to China's attempts to assert greater control over the self-ruled island, particularly in the wake of Beijing's crackdown on Hong Kong.

Messy Divorce Northern Ireland Among Messy

Details of Britain's EU Divorce While the U.K. has finally exited the European Union, beginning a year of tough negotiations on a future trade deal with the bloc, the future of post-Brexit Northern Ireland is anything but resolved.

5G Geopolitics Special Report: 5G Race Heats Up

As U.S. Struggles to Catch China 5G, the fastest internet speed achieved to date, is set to revolutionize our lives — and the world as we know it — so the development and deployment of this fifth-generation of super-fast connectivity has become a hotly contested geopolitical race between China and the U.S.