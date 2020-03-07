|
Cover Story
Croatia Assumes EU Presidency as Bloc
Navigates Brexit, Migration, Trump
For the first time, Croatia, the European Union's youngest member, has assumed the rotating presidency of the EU, where it will confront some of the toughest challenges bedeviling the bloc, from the Brexit divorce to controversies over migration and expansion to transatlantic trade wars and global security threats. Read More
Show Me the Money
Congress Giveth What the President
Keeps Trying to Taketh Away
Every year since coming into office, President Trump has proposed significant cuts in funding for the State Department and USAID. And every year, Congress has batted down those proposals. This latest budget is likely to be no different. Read More
OAS Rift
Almagro Enjoys U.S. Support for OAS
Post, but Faces Caribbean Opposition
This month, the 34 members of the Organization of American States will decide whether to re-elect Secretary-General Luis Almagro to another five-year term. A secret OAS election normally doesn't make headlines, but Almagro isn't any ordinary secretary-general. Read More
Yemen's Tragedy
Five Years of War, Yemen Still
Fighting Not to Be Forgotten
This month marks five years since Saudi Arabia and its partners launched a military intervention in Yemen after Houthi rebels took over the capital. Since then, the country has become a staging ground for one of the world's worst — and most overlooked — conflicts and humanitarian disasters. Read More
United Front
French, German Ambassadors Reflect
On Europe's Future Beyond 2020
Hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, German Ambassador Emily Haber and French Ambassador Philippe Étienne offered their thoughts on the challenges and opportunities before European nations in 2020 and beyond. Read More
Global Vantage Point
Op-Ed: Palestinians Should
Counteroffer Trump's 'Deal'
They say diplomacy is the ability to tell someone to go to hell in a way that they look forward to the trip. That's exactly how the Palestinians should respond to President Trump's Middle East peace plan, bucking the mainstream consensus that the "deal of the century" is dead on arrival. Read More
Medical
U.S. Hospitals Brace for Coronavirus
Amid an Already Tough Flu Season
Hospitals are bracing for the potential spread of coronavirus in the United States, trying to plan for a potential onslaught of sick patients combined with potential supply shortages. Read More
