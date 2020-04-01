|
Cover Story
Wildfires Leave Lasting Scars,
Lessons on Australian Continent
As coronavirus grips Australia, the country has barely recovered from another crisis: the catastrophic wildfires that consumed parts of the continent. But Australia’s new ambassador, Arthur Sinodinos, is no stranger to crisis. Read More
|
People of World Influence
Ex-Pentagon Official Offers Perspective
On U.S. National Security Challenges
Michèle Flournoy, one of the highest-ranking women to serve in the Pentagon, talks about the litany of security crises facing the world, but when asked what keeps her up at night, one worry stands out: the Yes Men surrounding President Trump. Read More
|
Contagion Learning Curve
After Botched Ebola Response, WHO
Applies Lessons with Coronavirus
The World Health Organization was sharply criticized for its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. Today, however, the early reviews of the WHO’s response to coronavirus are much more nuanced. Read More
|
Contested Waters
U.S. Races to Broker Egypt-Ethiopia
Deal As Nile Dam Plows Ahead
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Nile River could be a game-changer for Ethiopia’s 100 million people, transforming their country into Africa’s biggest power exporter. But for Egypt and its 100 million people, the Nile Dam is an existential threat Read More
|
In Memoriam
Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, Wife
of Japanese Ambassador, Dies at 66
Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, the wife of Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, died Feb. 10 of apparent sudden heart failure at the couple’s home in Tokyo at the age of 66. Read More
|
Quiet Trailblazer
America's First Female Ambassador
Focused on the Job, Not Gender
One of the first things that stands out in the book “Mrs. Ambassador: The Life and Politics of Eugenie Anderson” is that history really does repeat itself. Were America’s first woman ambassador to return to the job today, she would find herself on somewhat familiar ground. Read More
|
Medical
Risk of Coronavirus May Force
Cancer Patients to Delay Treatment
Early findings involving cancer patients from Wuhan, suggest that many contracted the coronavirus while undergoing treatment in the hospital. That could mean that this vulnerable population might need to discuss delaying cancer care. Read More
|
Opinion
How Would a Statesman in the
White House Respond to Covid-19?
How would a world-class statesman or stateswoman residing in the White House respond to the Covid-19 pandemic? Obviously there is no simple solution in tackling this crisis; however, the history of American statesmanship suggests a roadmap. Read More
|
Living in Limbo
As Azerbaijan Resettles IDPs,
Many Still Yearn for Home
About 700,000 internationally displaced persons (IDPs) from Armenian-occupied Karabakh are scattered throughout Azerbaijan, which is spending 1 billion manat on IDPs, including 200 million manat specifically to construct new housing for them. Read More
|
Remembering the Dead
Visiting Quba's Genocide Complex:
Azerbaijan’s Memorial to Suffering
If the main tourist attraction in the Azerbaijani city of Quba bears resemblance to Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, there’s a good reason: underneath lies as many as 60,000 victims of a mass murder that allegedly took place more than 100 years ago. Read More
|
Book Review
Oral Histories Offers Reflections
On Kissinger’s Diplomacy, Leadership
There is no shortage of discussion or analysis when it comes to Henry Kissinger. Nevertheless, “Kissinger on Kissinger: Reflections on Diplomacy, Grand Strategy, and Leadership” offers valuable insights into this iconic figure in U.S. foreign policy. Read More
|