Cover Story Wildfires Leave Lasting Scars,

Lessons on Australian Continent As coronavirus grips Australia, the country has barely recovered from another crisis: the catastrophic wildfires that consumed parts of the continent. But Australia’s new ambassador, Arthur Sinodinos, is no stranger to crisis. Read More

Pandemic Impetus Coronavirus Could Upend

Yemen’s Long-Running Conflict It’s hard to imagine things could get any worse in Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before war broke out five years ago. With the coronavirus health crisis sweeping the globe, however, experts fear the situation in Yemen could indeed get much, much worse. Read More

People of World Influence Ex-Pentagon Official Offers Perspective

On U.S. National Security Challenges Michèle Flournoy, one of the highest-ranking women to serve in the Pentagon, talks about the litany of security crises facing the world, but when asked what keeps her up at night, one worry stands out: the Yes Men surrounding President Trump. Read More

Contagion Learning Curve After Botched Ebola Response, WHO

Applies Lessons with Coronavirus The World Health Organization was sharply criticized for its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. Today, however, the early reviews of the WHO’s response to coronavirus are much more nuanced. Read More

Failure of Forcible Regime Change Academics Say U.S. Interventions

To Force Regime Change Often Fail There is a long history of countries overthrowing other countries’ governments to get what they want and an equally long history of such efforts ending in abject failure, ranging from the American morass in Vietnam to the botched Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read More

Why America Slept JFK’s Analysis of Pre-War Britain

Offers Parallels to Today’s Pandemic Written 80 years ago, John F. Kennedy’s “Why England Slept” provides a template for how to analyze the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020. His approach can help us understand “Why America Slept.” Read More

Contested Waters U.S. Races to Broker Egypt-Ethiopia

Deal As Nile Dam Plows Ahead The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Nile River could be a game-changer for Ethiopia’s 100 million people, transforming their country into Africa’s biggest power exporter. But for Egypt and its 100 million people, the Nile Dam is an existential threat Read More

In Memoriam Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, Wife

of Japanese Ambassador, Dies at 66 Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, the wife of Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, died Feb. 10 of apparent sudden heart failure at the couple’s home in Tokyo at the age of 66. Read More

Quiet Trailblazer America's First Female Ambassador

Focused on the Job, Not Gender One of the first things that stands out in the book “Mrs. Ambassador: The Life and Politics of Eugenie Anderson” is that history really does repeat itself. Were America’s first woman ambassador to return to the job today, she would find herself on somewhat familiar ground. Read More

Medical Risk of Coronavirus May Force

Cancer Patients to Delay Treatment Early findings involving cancer patients from Wuhan, suggest that many contracted the coronavirus while undergoing treatment in the hospital. That could mean that this vulnerable population might need to discuss delaying cancer care. Read More

Opinion How Would a Statesman in the

White House Respond to Covid-19? How would a world-class statesman or stateswoman residing in the White House respond to the Covid-19 pandemic? Obviously there is no simple solution in tackling this crisis; however, the history of American statesmanship suggests a roadmap. Read More

Living in Limbo As Azerbaijan Resettles IDPs,

Many Still Yearn for Home About 700,000 internationally displaced persons (IDPs) from Armenian-occupied Karabakh are scattered throughout Azerbaijan, which is spending 1 billion manat on IDPs, including 200 million manat specifically to construct new housing for them. Read More

Remembering the Dead Visiting Quba's Genocide Complex:

Azerbaijan’s Memorial to Suffering If the main tourist attraction in the Azerbaijani city of Quba bears resemblance to Jerusalem’s Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center, there’s a good reason: underneath lies as many as 60,000 victims of a mass murder that allegedly took place more than 100 years ago. Read More