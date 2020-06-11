Coronavirus G20 Leaders Urged to Mobilize

COVID-19 Response for World’s Poor G20 leaders urgently need to reconvene to agree on an enhanced and more strongly coordinated global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Although lockdowns are being eased in many places, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide recently reached its highest level yet. Read More

Cover Story Wildfires Leave Lasting Scars,

Lessons on Australian Continent As coronavirus grips Australia, the country has barely recovered from another crisis: the catastrophic wildfires that consumed parts of the continent. But Australia’s new ambassador, Arthur Sinodinos, is no stranger to crisis. Read More

Pandemic Impetus Coronavirus Could Upend

Yemen’s Long-Running Conflict It’s hard to imagine things could get any worse in Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before war broke out five years ago. With the coronavirus health crisis sweeping the globe, however, experts fear the situation in Yemen could indeed get much, much worse. Read More

South Asia Is the Afghan Peace

Process Back on Track? USIP’s Scott Smith looks at what a few hopeful recent developments might mean for the peace process, when we can expect the vital intra-Afghan negotiations to begin and what, if any, impact COVID-19 has had on peace. Read More

People of World Influence Ex-Pentagon Official Offers Perspective

On U.S. National Security Challenges Michèle Flournoy, one of the highest-ranking women to serve in the Pentagon, talks about the litany of security crises facing the world, but when asked what keeps her up at night, one worry stands out: the Yes Men surrounding President Trump. Read More

Asia Singapore's Coronavirus Cases

increase Due to Migrant Workers In recent weeks, Singapore went from global success story in its response to the coronavirus outbreak to having the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia. Most startlingly, though, is the number of migrant worker infections in the country, which dwarfs that of the general population. Read More

Contagion Learning Curve After Botched Ebola Response, WHO

Applies Lessons with Coronavirus The World Health Organization was sharply criticized for its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. Today, however, the early reviews of the WHO’s response to coronavirus are much more nuanced. Read More

Failure of Forcible Regime Change Academics Say U.S. Interventions

To Force Regime Change Often Fail There is a long history of countries overthrowing other countries’ governments to get what they want and an equally long history of such efforts ending in abject failure, ranging from the American morass in Vietnam to the botched Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read More

Why America Slept JFK’s Analysis of Pre-War Britain

Offers Parallels to Today’s Pandemic Published in July 1940, John F. Kennedy’s “Why England Slept” provides a template for how to analyze the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020. His approach can help us understand “Why America Slept.” Read More

Contested Waters U.S. Races to Broker Egypt-Ethiopia

Deal As Nile Dam Plows Ahead The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Nile River could be a game-changer for Ethiopia’s 100 million people, transforming their country into Africa’s biggest power exporter. But for Egypt and its 100 million people, the Nile Dam is an existential threat Read More

Medical Blood Plasma Therapy Helps

Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus infection may help critically ill COVID-19 patients recover, a new study finds. Of 25 sick patients given plasma transfusions, 19 improved and 11 left the hospital, the researchers reported. Read More

In Memoriam Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, Wife

of Japanese Ambassador, Dies at 66 Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, the wife of Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, died Feb. 10 of apparent sudden heart failure at the couple’s home in Tokyo at the age of 66. Read More