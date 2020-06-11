|
Coronavirus
G20 Leaders Urged to Mobilize
COVID-19 Response for World’s Poor
G20 leaders urgently need to reconvene to agree on an enhanced and more strongly coordinated global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Although lockdowns are being eased in many places, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide recently reached its highest level yet. Read More
Cover Story
Wildfires Leave Lasting Scars,
Lessons on Australian Continent
As coronavirus grips Australia, the country has barely recovered from another crisis: the catastrophic wildfires that consumed parts of the continent. But Australia’s new ambassador, Arthur Sinodinos, is no stranger to crisis. Read More
Pandemic Impetus
Coronavirus Could Upend
Yemen’s Long-Running Conflict
It’s hard to imagine things could get any worse in Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before war broke out five years ago. With the coronavirus health crisis sweeping the globe, however, experts fear the situation in Yemen could indeed get much, much worse. Read More
South Asia
Is the Afghan Peace
Process Back on Track?
USIP’s Scott Smith looks at what a few hopeful recent developments might mean for the peace process, when we can expect the vital intra-Afghan negotiations to begin and what, if any, impact COVID-19 has had on peace. Read More
People of World Influence
Ex-Pentagon Official Offers Perspective
On U.S. National Security Challenges
Michèle Flournoy, one of the highest-ranking women to serve in the Pentagon, talks about the litany of security crises facing the world, but when asked what keeps her up at night, one worry stands out: the Yes Men surrounding President Trump. Read More
Asia
Singapore's Coronavirus Cases
increase Due to Migrant Workers
In recent weeks, Singapore went from global success story in its response to the coronavirus outbreak to having the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia. Most startlingly, though, is the number of migrant worker infections in the country, which dwarfs that of the general population. Read More
Contagion Learning Curve
After Botched Ebola Response, WHO
Applies Lessons with Coronavirus
The World Health Organization was sharply criticized for its response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014. Today, however, the early reviews of the WHO’s response to coronavirus are much more nuanced. Read More
Failure of Forcible Regime Change
Academics Say U.S. Interventions
To Force Regime Change Often Fail
There is a long history of countries overthrowing other countries’ governments to get what they want and an equally long history of such efforts ending in abject failure, ranging from the American morass in Vietnam to the botched Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read More
Why America Slept
JFK’s Analysis of Pre-War Britain
Offers Parallels to Today’s Pandemic
Published in July 1940, John F. Kennedy’s “Why England Slept” provides a template for how to analyze the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020. His approach can help us understand “Why America Slept.” Read More
Contested Waters
U.S. Races to Broker Egypt-Ethiopia
Deal As Nile Dam Plows Ahead
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam along the Nile River could be a game-changer for Ethiopia’s 100 million people, transforming their country into Africa’s biggest power exporter. But for Egypt and its 100 million people, the Nile Dam is an existential threat Read More
Medical
Blood Plasma Therapy Helps
Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients
The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus infection may help critically ill COVID-19 patients recover, a new study finds. Of 25 sick patients given plasma transfusions, 19 improved and 11 left the hospital, the researchers reported. Read More
In Memoriam
Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, Wife
of Japanese Ambassador, Dies at 66
Yoko Elizabeth Sugiyama, the wife of Japanese Ambassador to the U.S. Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, died Feb. 10 of apparent sudden heart failure at the couple’s home in Tokyo at the age of 66. Read More
Quiet Trailblazer
America's First Female Ambassador
Focused on the Job, Not Gender
One of the first things that stands out in the book “Mrs. Ambassador: The Life and Politics of Eugenie Anderson” is that history really does repeat itself. Were America’s first woman ambassador to return to the job today, she would find herself on somewhat familiar ground. Read More
