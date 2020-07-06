Cover Story Canada's New Envoy Confronts

Pandemic, Protest, Protectionism Canada’s new ambassador, Kirsten Hillman, is as busy as ever carrying out her normal duties while also adjusting to the new normal of pandemic and protest. Yet in many ways, unrest and uncertainty have been Hillman’s “normal” for the last three years. Read More

People of World Influence Capricia Marshall’s New Book Shows

Enduring Power of Protocol Capricia Penavic Marshall, who served as protocol chief for President Barack Obama and social secretary for President Bill Clinton, says in her new book, “Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to Make It Work for You”, that the age-old art of protocol is just as relevant as ever. Read More

Great Escape State Department Evacuated 100,000

Americans as COVID-19 Spread Hundreds of U.S. consular officials around the world have snapped into action to bring home more than 100,000 Americans traveling or living abroad in more than 130 countries as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe. Read More

Coronavirus G20 Leaders Urged to Mobilize

COVID-19 Response for World’s Poor G20 leaders urgently need to reconvene to agree on an enhanced and more strongly coordinated global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Although lockdowns are being eased in many places, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide recently reached its highest level yet. Read More

Pandemic Impetus Coronavirus Could Upend

Yemen’s Long-Running Conflict It’s hard to imagine things could get any worse in Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before war broke out five years ago. With the coronavirus health crisis sweeping the globe, however, experts fear the situation in Yemen could indeed get much, much worse. Read More

South Asia Is the Afghan Peace

Process Back on Track? USIP’s Scott Smith looks at what a few hopeful recent developments might mean for the peace process, when we can expect the vital intra-Afghan negotiations to begin and what, if any, impact COVID-19 has had on peace. Read More

Asia Singapore's Coronavirus Cases

increase Due to Migrant Workers In recent weeks, Singapore went from global success story in its response to the coronavirus outbreak to having the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia. Most startlingly, though, is the number of migrant worker infections in the country, which dwarfs that of the general population. Read More

Failure of Forcible Regime Change Academics Say U.S. Interventions

To Force Regime Change Often Fail There is a long history of countries overthrowing other countries’ governments to get what they want and an equally long history of such efforts ending in abject failure, ranging from the American morass in Vietnam to the botched Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read More

Why America Slept JFK’s Analysis of Pre-War Britain

Offers Parallels to Today’s Pandemic Published in July 1940, John F. Kennedy’s “Why England Slept” provides a template for how to analyze the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020. His approach can help us understand “Why America Slept.” Read More

Medical Blood Plasma Therapy Helps

Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus infection may help critically ill COVID-19 patients recover, a new study finds. Of 25 sick patients given plasma transfusions, 19 improved and 11 left the hospital, the researchers reported. Read More

Food Amid COVID-19, Traditional Recipes

Comfort Middle Eastern Communities Amid global lockdowns and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, many countries are circling back to one constant: food. In the Middle East, there has been a revival of traditional recipes to unite communities through cuisine. Read More