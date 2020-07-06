|
Cover Story
Canada's New Envoy Confronts
Pandemic, Protest, Protectionism
Canada’s new ambassador, Kirsten Hillman, is as busy as ever carrying out her normal duties while also adjusting to the new normal of pandemic and protest. Yet in many ways, unrest and uncertainty have been Hillman’s “normal” for the last three years. Read More
People of World Influence
Capricia Marshall’s New Book Shows
Enduring Power of Protocol
Capricia Penavic Marshall, who served as protocol chief for President Barack Obama and social secretary for President Bill Clinton, says in her new book, “Protocol: The Power of Diplomacy and How to Make It Work for You”, that the age-old art of protocol is just as relevant as ever. Read More
Great Escape
State Department Evacuated 100,000
Americans as COVID-19 Spread
Hundreds of U.S. consular officials around the world have snapped into action to bring home more than 100,000 Americans traveling or living abroad in more than 130 countries as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the globe. Read More
Coronavirus
G20 Leaders Urged to Mobilize
COVID-19 Response for World’s Poor
G20 leaders urgently need to reconvene to agree on an enhanced and more strongly coordinated global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Although lockdowns are being eased in many places, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases worldwide recently reached its highest level yet. Read More
Pandemic Impetus
Coronavirus Could Upend
Yemen’s Long-Running Conflict
It’s hard to imagine things could get any worse in Yemen, which was already the Arab world’s poorest country before war broke out five years ago. With the coronavirus health crisis sweeping the globe, however, experts fear the situation in Yemen could indeed get much, much worse. Read More
South Asia
Is the Afghan Peace
Process Back on Track?
USIP’s Scott Smith looks at what a few hopeful recent developments might mean for the peace process, when we can expect the vital intra-Afghan negotiations to begin and what, if any, impact COVID-19 has had on peace. Read More
Asia
Singapore's Coronavirus Cases
increase Due to Migrant Workers
In recent weeks, Singapore went from global success story in its response to the coronavirus outbreak to having the largest number of cases in Southeast Asia. Most startlingly, though, is the number of migrant worker infections in the country, which dwarfs that of the general population. Read More
Failure of Forcible Regime Change
Academics Say U.S. Interventions
To Force Regime Change Often Fail
There is a long history of countries overthrowing other countries’ governments to get what they want and an equally long history of such efforts ending in abject failure, ranging from the American morass in Vietnam to the botched Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Read More
Why America Slept
JFK’s Analysis of Pre-War Britain
Offers Parallels to Today’s Pandemic
Published in July 1940, John F. Kennedy’s “Why England Slept” provides a template for how to analyze the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States in 2020. His approach can help us understand “Why America Slept.” Read More
Medical
Blood Plasma Therapy Helps
Critically Ill Covid-19 Patients
The blood plasma of people who have recovered from the new coronavirus infection may help critically ill COVID-19 patients recover, a new study finds. Of 25 sick patients given plasma transfusions, 19 improved and 11 left the hospital, the researchers reported. Read More
Food
Amid COVID-19, Traditional Recipes
Comfort Middle Eastern Communities
Amid global lockdowns and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, many countries are circling back to one constant: food. In the Middle East, there has been a revival of traditional recipes to unite communities through cuisine. Read More
Quiet Trailblazer
America's First Female Ambassador
Focused on the Job, Not Gender
One of the first things that stands out in the book “Mrs. Ambassador: The Life and Politics of Eugenie Anderson” is that history really does repeat itself. Were America’s first woman ambassador to return to the job today, she would find herself on somewhat familiar ground. Read More
