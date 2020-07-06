Luxembourg’s Nicole Bintner-Bakshian was the featured speaker at The Washington Diplomat’s latest Ambassador Insider Series event, held July 15. More than 120 people packed the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Dupont Circle to hear veteran journalist Adrienne Ross interview her at the Diplomat’s signature event.
US-Moroccan relations — from economic, defense and cultural ties, to Washington’s diplomatic backing of Morocco on key regional issues — were central topics at the Embassy’s Throne Day celebration on July 30.
As traditional diplomacy faces growing challenges, sports are emerging as an unexpected but powerful tool for bringing nations together. From the Olympics and FIFA World Cup to basketball and golf, sports diplomacy can build connections, ease tensions and reshape how countries are viewed—while also raising questions about sportswashing and the limits of athletic diplomacy.
Twenty-three female ambassadors gathered at Washington’s historic Willard Hotel to share how they broke barriers, navigated bias, balanced family life and built careers representing their nations at the highest levels of diplomacy.
US-Moroccan relations — from economic, defense and cultural ties, to Washington’s diplomatic backing of Morocco on key regional issues — were central topics at the Embassy’s Throne Day celebration on July 30.
As traditional diplomacy faces growing challenges, sports are emerging as an unexpected but powerful tool for bringing nations together. From the Olympics and FIFA World Cup to basketball and golf, sports diplomacy can build connections, ease tensions and reshape how countries are viewed—while also raising questions about sportswashing and the limits of athletic diplomacy.
Twenty-three female ambassadors gathered at Washington’s historic Willard Hotel to share how they broke barriers, navigated bias, balanced family life and built careers representing their nations at the highest levels of diplomacy.
Diplomats, embassy representatives and cultural organizations gathered at The Wharf, one of 14 host cities for the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race. Hosted by EventsDC at Limani Restaurant, the reception truly brought together the international community.
Luxembourg’s Nicole Bintner-Bakshian was the featured speaker at The Washington Diplomat’s latest Ambassador Insider Series event, held July 15. More than 120 people packed the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Dupont Circle to hear veteran journalist Adrienne Ross interview her at the Diplomat’s signature event.
Djibouti and Rwanda recently celebrated their national days. A new Mexican ambassador arrived in Washington, Roberto Lazzeri. Meridian International Center and Google Arts & Culture partnered to celebrate America’s semiquincentennial.
America is the world’s runaway leader in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), its dominance driven by an abundance of factors, including economic strength, numerous strategic sectors and pro-business policies.
Morocco was the world’s first nation to recognize the United States of America. In December 1777—before the Revolutionary War had been won, before the Constitution had been written, before American power was anything more than ambition —Morocco’s Sultan Mohammed III issued a decree opening Moroccan ports to US ships. It was a quiet signal to the world that he believed the young republic deserved a place among nations.
As the United States and others around the world prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, it is important to know how the Revolution has been interpreted and the legacy of this historical drama for America’s future.
The Institute for Education and Coach Kathy Kemper hosted a farewell gathering for Estonian Ambassador Kristjan Prikk, who is off to his next post in Brussels. And the EU Delegation hosted its annual State of the Arts Night on June 6.
Egypt—the largest Arab country with nearly 120 million inhabitants—hasn’t received a single Iranian missile or drone since the start of the war, despite its close ties with Washington. Even so, the war threatens to derail Egypt’s economy, said Motaz Zahran, Cairo’s veteran ambassador to the United States.
Denmark’s Princess Marie was the guest of honor at an annual fashion show hosted April 27 by the Woodrow Wilson House that featured unique garments representing 59 countries from Albania to Zimbabwe.
This month, thousands of guests had the opportunity to travel to over 60 different countries without leaving the District as part of the annual Around The World Embassy Tour and the EU Open House.
Bold black lines, floating red orbs and luminous bursts of yellow light dominate the Phillips Collection’s new exhibition celebrating Joan Miró and the American artists he influenced — and who, in turn, influenced him.
As Bosnia and Herzegovina’s ambassador to the United States, Sven Alkalaj represents a nation defined by complexity, but hopes for European Union membership.
WECAA, which just celebrated its fifth anniversary as Washington’s hub for cultural engagement between the diplomatic community and other institutions, brought together more than 30 DC-based embassies, cultural representatives and social sector leaders to speak on strengthening bilateral relations, soft diplomacy and upcoming events to mark America’s 250th birthday.
Despite its vast mineral wealth, the Democratic Republic of Congo is among the world’s poorest nations and will likely remain so for years, hobbled by regional wars and corruption. That’s a lot to handle for any ambassador, though Yvette Kapinga Ngandu says she’s ready to take on the challenge.
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East – and a moment of silence for innocent victims of war – set the tone for the National U.S.-Arab Chamber of Commerce’s 15th annual Iftar earlier this month. A Greek Independence Day reception was hosted at The Center for Hellenic Studies on March 25.
On March 28, the nonprofit group Right Now for Jamaica (RNFJ) held an inaugural gala dinner and concert to raise money for long-term relief in the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s October 2025 devastation of the island. Audrey Marks, Jamaica’s ambassador to the United States from 2010 to 2012 and again from 2016 to 2025, received RNFJ’s Inaugural President’s Award.
Americans seem to be divided about Iran, perhaps because every American generation has had a different experience with the country—from the hostage crisis of 1979-81 to the current explosion of hostilities between the United States and Israel on one side, and Iran’s ruling ayatollahs on the other.